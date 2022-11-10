Former NHRMC employee reprimanded but not suspended after giving Ambien to teenage girls

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Charles Edward Walton, a former physician assistant at Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center, was reprimanded but not suspended by the North Carolina Medical Board after providing Ambien to minors.

“On November 8, 2021, Mr. Walton provided and allowed his ex-stepdaughters and three of their friends who were all minors to consume alcohol in his presence at his residence. Two friends were present for most of the sleepovers at his house and a third friend was present on one occasion,” states the consent order.

“Mr. Walton provided some of the girls Ambien® (zolpidem), a schedule IV controlled substance. None of the girls were patients under his care or had a prescription for Ambien®. The Ambien® was provided from his personal prescription.”

Then, the order says, he presented himself to the N.C. Professionals Health Program on December 13, 2021 for an examination, and he was recommended a more comprehensive exam at a facility specializing in substance use. He reported to a doctor for a comprehensive examination in February of 2022, and the doctor said he was safe to practice with some monitoring by the NCPHP.

Walton plead guilty on April 18, 2022 to three misdemeanor charges of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The order, issued on November 7, reprimands Walton but allows him to keep his current contract with the NCPHP. It also orders him not to use alcohol and any other mind or mood-altering substances, and allows the board to request drug or alcohol tests. The board can also conduct interviews and request information from Walton to prove he is complying with the terms of the order.

If he breaks this order, then his license to practice may be suspended or revoked.

