COMMUNITY SPOTLIGHT: Non-profit that helps rebuild homes in need of larger one of its own

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - On any given day you’ll find volunteers with the Wilmington Area Rebuilding Ministry working on homes in seven counties in need of emergency repairs.

The idea started in 1996.

“It was founded after Hurricane’s Bertha and Fran by a group of Methodist and it was an all volunteer organization until 2008 when we hired our very first employee which is our current executive director JC Lyle,” said Suzanne Jalot of WARM.

Jalot is the director of communications for WARM. She says the mission of the non-profit changed very quickly.

“When the group of volunteers went in to repair the homes that had storm damage--that was the original goal you know we’re going to go in and help these people after the storm. What they realized is that a lot of the damage predated the storms.”

Today, there are now over 30 employees who work in two homes converted into office space off Wrightsville Avenue. They are now bursting at the seams.

“For example a lot of the office we’ve had to split. This is one of them,” Jalot says. “This used to be one office and now it is two.”

The non-profit is now moving to the soda pop district off Market St. but it’s only temporary. Where they go after that is up in the air.

While the organization is in the building business they would like to find an existing property with lots of space. And while they serve seven counties, they would like to stay in Wilmington.

“Wilmington is where we are headquartered, where we started and this community is our home,” Jalot said. “To date this year we served 162 families--162 households. We’re on pace to serve about 180.”

The non-profit relies on government grants, along with corporate and individual donations. What the organization needs as much as money is volunteers.

“Pick up a hammer a nail do some landscaping--whatever. We take anybody who wants to give back to the community.”

If you would like to make a donation or sign up to volunteer, click here.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.