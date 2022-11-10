Brunswick Co. woman takes home Fast Play jackpot, wins close to $200,000

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - An Ocean Isle Beach woman took a chance on a $5 Fast Play ticket Tuesday afternoon and won a $198,726 jackpot.

Barbara Hall bought the winning Touchdown Dollar$ ticket at Minuteman Food Mart on Beach Drive Southwest in Ocean Isle Beach. She arrived at lottery headquarters Wednesday to collect her prize. After required state and federal tax withholdings, she took home $141,117.

Hall is the first person to win the jackpot in the Touchdown Dollar$ game, which debuted in September.

