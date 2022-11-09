Wilmington receives $9 million award from state for affordable housing

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington has received a $9 million award from the N.C. Office of Recovery and Resiliency for affordable housing, per an announcement on Wednesday, November 9.

The funding is part of $22.3 million awarded by the NCORR from the Affordable Housing Development Fund for multi-family housing projects in areas that were hit hard by hurricanes Matthew and Florence.

In the case of Wilmington, it will go towards the 278-unit multi-family development Starway Village. This also will include 20 fully accessible ADA units. Wilmington City Council previously approved $3.5 million in American Rescue Plan funding for the project, and the New Hanover County Commissioners approved another $1.89 million in ARP funding.

“The housing community, to be built by Bradley Housing Developers, LLC, is an example of redevelopment in a prime location, a former drive-in movie theatre spot near key amenities. Units will be affordable to households that make 60 percent of the area median income,” writes the NCORR in the announcement.

The City of Greenville received $5 million towards a 180-unit affordable housing development, and Morehead City received an $8.3 million award for a 168-unit multi-family development.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.