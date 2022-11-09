Senior Connect
Wilmington Police searching for missing man

Cody Blake Yarbrough
Cody Blake Yarbrough(Wilmington Police Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 10:20 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is searching for 28-year-old Cody Blake Yarbrough.

He is five feet and ten inches tall and weighs about 123 pounds. He has brown eyes and short black hair.

He was last seen around the 00 block of Market Street on October 31. His mode of travel is a bicycle.

Anyone with information is asked to call 910-343-3609 or 911.

