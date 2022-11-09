Senior Connect
Wilmington Police Department responds to 'false information' on social media concerning missing persons

The Wilmington Police Department has released a statement concerning recent social media posts...
The Wilmington Police Department has released a statement concerning recent social media posts about missing people.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 9:57 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has released a statement concerning recent social media posts about missing people.

Per WPD’s Facebook, the department stated that it had been made aware of posts “referencing eight missing African-American males.” In response, they say that this is “false information.”

However, the police department say that they are still searching for Cody Yarbrough, who was reported missing on Nov. 6.

