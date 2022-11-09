UNCW to host Ballet Hispánico for performance and residency

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The University of North Carolina Wilmington is hosting the Ballet Hispánico for a performance and residence from November 10 to 12.

“Widely acknowledged as one of America’s cultural treasures and leading Latinx dance organizations, Ballet Hispánico is described as an intersection between artistic excellence and advocacy,” writes UNCW in a release.

The main event will be the Ballet Hispánico in the Kenan Auditorium on November 12 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $35 and can be purchased via the UNCW Ticket Office by calling 910-962-3500, at the UNCW Kenan Auditorium Box Office or on the Office of the Arts website.

Other events include:

Roots of Contemporary Dance: Identity, Colorism and Anti-Blackness on Thursday, Nov. 10 from 7:30-8:30 p.m. at the Kenan Auditorium. Ballet Hispánico’s artistic director and CEO Eduardo Vilaro and Centro Hispano’s assistant director Angel Garcia will talk about connections between art, social justice and Latino cultures. You can register for free on UNCW’s website

Master Class with Ballet Hispánico on Friday, Nov. 11 from 10:30 a.m. to noon at the UNCW Cultural Arts Building Dance Studio The free class will look at traditional, social and contemporary dance forms related to multicultural Latinx experiences. People are welcome regardless of age or experience levels, and you can register by contacting Cara Marsicano at marsicanoc@uncw.edu

Latin Social Dance Fiesta with Ballet Hispánico and Wilmington Latin Dance on Friday, Nov. 11 from 7-11 p.m. at Brunches Café Free to UNCW students, the event will include an opening performance by UNCW’s Latin Jazz Combo, a Latin social dance lesson and an open dance floor. If you’re interested, contact Cara Marsicano at marsicanoc@uncw.edu



“We are honored to host this world-renowned dance company,” said Dr. Jeanine Mingé, associate vice chancellor for community engagement and executive director for the Office of the Arts. “While Ballet Hispánico is known for their artistic excellence, they are also widely recognized as an organization that gives generously to the community.”

