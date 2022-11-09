Two local veterans honored in new display at Wilmington VA Health Care Center

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A medal of honor recipient display can now be seen at the Wilmington Veterans Affairs Health Care Center.

The display is dedicated to Edwin Anderson and Eugene Ashley, who were both born in Wilmington and received the Medal of Honor.

You can also see memorabilia from the eras in which Anderson and Ashley served, including World War 2, the Korean War and the Vietnam War.

