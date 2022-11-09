SBI: Jacksonville police officer shoots, kills juvenile after car chase

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The State Bureau of Investigation says the person killed in Tuesday’s officer-involved shooting was an underage boy.

The shooting happened after police chased a car down a busy Jacksonville street.

Chief Mike Yaniero said just before 5:00 p.m., officers saw a car passing other vehicles in the center turn lane of Western Boulevard and make a U-turn in front of oncoming traffic.

The chief said officers then activated their lights and siren and tried to stop the vehicle. After a short pursuit, the vehicle crashed on White Street.

Yaniero said there was “an armed encounter, a short distance from the car” and an officer fired at one of those people inside the vehicle.

The chief said he later died at Camp Lejeune Naval Medical Center.

Yaniero said a gun was recovered at the scene and that one officer is on administrative leave, pending the outcome of the SBI investigation into the deadly shooting.

Yaniero would not release the names of those involved, nor say if the dead boy had fired a weapon or not.

“Again, this is the SBI’s case and I cannot answer those questions until they finish their investigation,” the chief said.

