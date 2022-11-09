Rouzer wins fifth term in U.S. House of Representatives

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Congressman David Rouzer is seeking a fifth term representing North Carolina’s Seventh Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives in the 2022 General Election.

Rouzer had 58 percent of the vote Tuesday night over challenger Charles Graham.

Rouzer, a Republican who grew up in Johnston County but now calls Wilmington home, won his first term in 2014 after serving two terms in the state Senate.

Charles Graham, a native of Lumberton, won the May Democratic primary over three other candidates. Graham has served six terms in the state House representing parts of Robeson County. He chose to enter the congressional race rather than seek reelection to the District 47 seat in Raleigh.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.