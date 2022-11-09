Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Police in Wilmington searching for missing woman

Mackenzie Rogers
Mackenzie Rogers(Wilmington NC Police Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 3:07 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has released a missing person report for a woman known to hang out near Sigmon Road.

Mackenzie Rogers is 22 years old, 5 feet 5 inches tall and was last seen wearing shorts and a tank top, though police say she may be wearing a gray shirt. She was last known to be driving a 2018 blue Mazda 3 sport with front end damage.

“If you see her please dial 911. Anyone with information is encouraged to call (910) 343-3609,” wrote the WPD.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

$1 million prize won from Powerball drawing at gas station in Wilmington
Stacy Rayburn and Daniel Edward Wasilas
New details released in officer-involved shooting at apartment complex in Wilmington
Many residents in southeastern North Carolina were greeted to a light show during the early...
Early morning lights amaze many in southeastern North Carolina
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
According to a Facebook post, 16-year-old Miyonna Jones was last seen around 5:30 a.m. on Nov....
Wilmington police suspect foul play after 16-year-old goes missing, suspect of interest appears in court

Latest News

New Hanover County explained their plans for the future of the Cape Fear Museum and downtown...
NHC Board of Commissioners to consider continuing use of Cape Fear Museum building
The site of the Starway Flea Market will become the site of the Starway Village, an affordable...
Wilmington receives $9 million award from state for affordable housing
The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that the westbound right lane of...
Bridge deck repairs to close lane of Cape Fear Memorial Bridge overnight - clipped version
The Wilmington Police Department has released a statement concerning recent social media posts...
Wilmington Police Department responds to ‘false information’ on social media concerning missing persons