Police in Wilmington searching for missing woman

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has released a missing person report for a woman known to hang out near Sigmon Road.

Mackenzie Rogers is 22 years old, 5 feet 5 inches tall and was last seen wearing shorts and a tank top, though police say she may be wearing a gray shirt. She was last known to be driving a 2018 blue Mazda 3 sport with front end damage.

“If you see her please dial 911. Anyone with information is encouraged to call (910) 343-3609,” wrote the WPD.

