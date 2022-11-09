NHC Board of Commissioners to consider continuing use of Cape Fear Museum building

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County explained their plans for the future of the Cape Fear Museum and downtown Public Library in an announcement on Wednesday, November 9.

Known as Project Grace, it was denied by the Local Government commission due to concerns about the public-private partnership with Zimmer Development. In this original plan, New Hanover County would have sold the land to Zimmer and then lease it back.

Now, on the NHC Board of Commissioners agenda for Nov. 14, the county is set to buy the design plans and construction documents from the developer for $2.5 million as outlined in the Memorandum of Understanding.

Then, commissioners will consider a resolution that would have the Cape Fear Museum continue its operations either as-is or as an extension of the new museum. The county writes that this “helps to solidify the county’s vision to use the current building as a component of the museum.” The county also hopes to continue with a master study plan for the CFM building.

“By actively monitoring market conditions, reviewing the design for possible cost reductions and value engineering, and determining how best to partner with a developer to ensure a compatible development and tax revenue on the other half of the block – the county hopes to move forward with the project some time in 2023,” said the county.

