Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

NHC Board of Commissioners to consider continuing use of Cape Fear Museum building

New Hanover County explained their plans for the future of the Cape Fear Museum and downtown...
New Hanover County explained their plans for the future of the Cape Fear Museum and downtown Public Library in an announcement on Wednesday, November 9.
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 1:26 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County explained their plans for the future of the Cape Fear Museum and downtown Public Library in an announcement on Wednesday, November 9.

Known as Project Grace, it was denied by the Local Government commission due to concerns about the public-private partnership with Zimmer Development. In this original plan, New Hanover County would have sold the land to Zimmer and then lease it back.

Now, on the NHC Board of Commissioners agenda for Nov. 14, the county is set to buy the design plans and construction documents from the developer for $2.5 million as outlined in the Memorandum of Understanding.

Then, commissioners will consider a resolution that would have the Cape Fear Museum continue its operations either as-is or as an extension of the new museum. The county writes that this “helps to solidify the county’s vision to use the current building as a component of the museum.” The county also hopes to continue with a master study plan for the CFM building.

“By actively monitoring market conditions, reviewing the design for possible cost reductions and value engineering, and determining how best to partner with a developer to ensure a compatible development and tax revenue on the other half of the block – the county hopes to move forward with the project some time in 2023,” said the county.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

$1 million prize won from Powerball drawing at gas station in Wilmington
Stacy Rayburn and Daniel Edward Wasilas
New details released in officer-involved shooting at apartment complex in Wilmington
Many residents in southeastern North Carolina were greeted to a light show during the early...
Early morning lights amaze many in southeastern North Carolina
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
According to a Facebook post, 16-year-old Miyonna Jones was last seen around 5:30 a.m. on Nov....
Wilmington police suspect foul play after 16-year-old goes missing, suspect of interest appears in court

Latest News

The site of the Starway Flea Market will become the site of the Starway Village, an affordable...
Wilmington receives $9 million award from state for affordable housing
The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that the westbound right lane of...
Bridge deck repairs to close lane of Cape Fear Memorial Bridge overnight - clipped version
The Wilmington Police Department has released a statement concerning recent social media posts...
Wilmington Police Department responds to ‘false information’ on social media concerning missing persons
The Wilmington Police Department is searching for 28-year-old Cody Blake Yarbrough.
Wilmington Police searching for missing man