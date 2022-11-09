McMaster re-elected as governor of South Carolina, unofficial results show

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – Henry McMaster will keep his title as governor of South Carolina, according to unofficial results.

Both NBC and Associate Press projected that McMaster defeated his Democratic challenger, Joe Cunningham.

DECISION 2022 | General Election Results in South Carolina

During the campaign, McMaster reminded South Carolinians that during the COVID-19 pandemic, he fought to keep businesses, schools and churches open. He also touted income tax cuts and pay raises for police and teachers.

McMaster earned endorsements from mayors across the state, including Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune.

After Associated Press projected his win, McMaster took to the stage in Columbia, S.C. to thank his voters and promote plans for his next four years.

“It’s about the children, the future, it’s about what we’re going to do for them,” said Gov. McMaster. “We’re on a good track right now, South Carolina’s booming and we’re going to keep on booming.”

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.