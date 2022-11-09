Senior Connect
McMaster re-elected as governor of South Carolina, unofficial results show

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 8:25 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – Henry McMaster will keep his title as governor of South Carolina, according to unofficial results.

Both NBC and Associate Press projected that McMaster defeated his Democratic challenger, Joe Cunningham.

DECISION 2022 | General Election Results in South Carolina

During the campaign, McMaster reminded South Carolinians that during the COVID-19 pandemic, he fought to keep businesses, schools and churches open. He also touted income tax cuts and pay raises for police and teachers.

McMaster earned endorsements from mayors across the state, including Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune.

After Associated Press projected his win, McMaster took to the stage in Columbia, S.C. to thank his voters and promote plans for his next four years.

“It’s about the children, the future, it’s about what we’re going to do for them,” said Gov. McMaster. “We’re on a good track right now, South Carolina’s booming and we’re going to keep on booming.”

