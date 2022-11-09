Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Drake, 21 Savage sued for fake Vogue cover story

Singer Drake is pictured in this photo from June 16, 2022. Conde Nast is suing him and 21...
Singer Drake is pictured in this photo from June 16, 2022. Conde Nast is suing him and 21 Savage for using a fake cover story to promote their new album.(Drake / YouTube)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 9:23 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Conde Nast is suing Drake and 21 Savage for using a fake cover story to promote their new album, “Her Loss.”

The singers claimed the story would appear in Vogue magazine.

Drake posted the fake cover story on social media and even thanked one of Vogue’s editors for her support.

The publisher’s lawyer filed a complaint in federal court on Monday and said the stunt was “a flagrant infringement of the company’s trademark.”

The fake cover story was one of several efforts the singers made to promote their album.

They said they would appear on the Howard Stern show and on NPR. Both appearances did not happen.

So far, there has been no comment on the lawsuit from Drake or 21 Savage.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

$1 million prize won from Powerball drawing at gas station in Wilmington
Stacy Rayburn and Daniel Edward Wasilas
New details released in officer-involved shooting at apartment complex in Wilmington
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
Many residents in southeastern North Carolina were greeted to a light show during the early...
Early morning lights amaze many in southeastern North Carolina
According to a Facebook post, 16-year-old Miyonna Jones was last seen around 5:30 a.m. on Nov....
Wilmington police suspect foul play after 16-year-old goes missing, suspect of interest appears in court

Latest News

John Fetterman gives a victory speech in Pittsburgh Wednesday night. He is projected to win his...
Dems beating back GOP surge, but control of Congress unclear
Tropical Storm Nicole is headed toward Florida.
Tropical Storm Nicole bears down on the Bahamas, Florida
FILE - A small group, including Stephanie Batchelor, left, sits on the steps of the Georgia...
Kentucky, Michigan voters approve protecting abortion rights
Organizations in southeastern North Carolina have announced a wide variety of events to help...
Opportunities in southeastern North Carolina to honor, celebrate Veterans Day