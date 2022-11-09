Bridge deck repairs to close lane of Cape Fear Memorial Bridge overnight

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that the westbound right lane of the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge will be closed as crews repair the bridge deck.

Per the announcement, the lane will close at 9 p.m. and will reopen at approximately 5 a.m.

Previously, crews had worked on the eastbound right lane.

NCDOT asks commuters to be cautious of crews as they travel across the bridge.

