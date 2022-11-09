Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Bridge deck repairs to close lane of Cape Fear Memorial Bridge overnight

Per the announcement, the lane will close at 9 p.m. and will reopen at approximately 5 a.m.
Per the announcement, the lane will close at 9 p.m. and will reopen at approximately 5 a.m.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 9:04 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that the westbound right lane of the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge will be closed as crews repair the bridge deck.

Per the announcement, the lane will close at 9 p.m. and will reopen at approximately 5 a.m.

Previously, crews had worked on the eastbound right lane.

NCDOT asks commuters to be cautious of crews as they travel across the bridge.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

$1 million prize won from Powerball drawing at gas station in Wilmington
Stacy Rayburn and Daniel Edward Wasilas
New details released in officer-involved shooting at apartment complex in Wilmington
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
Many residents in southeastern North Carolina were greeted to a light show during the early...
Early morning lights amaze many in southeastern North Carolina
According to a Facebook post, 16-year-old Miyonna Jones was last seen around 5:30 a.m. on Nov....
Wilmington police suspect foul play after 16-year-old goes missing, suspect of interest appears in court

Latest News

The City of Wilmington has announced plans for road closures and traffic changes to accommodate...
UPDATED: Traffic changes expected due to ongoing film production
Drivers should be prepared for a construction project to begin along Racine Drive on Monday,...
Construction to begin on Racine Drive on Monday
Drivers should be prepared for a construction project to begin along Racine Drive on Monday,...
Construction to begin on Racine Drive on Monday
Wave Transit bus
Wave Transit offering free rides on Election Day