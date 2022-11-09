Bladen County hosts search and rescue training for teams across the state

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Bladen County hosted the Jones Lake Search and Rescue Exercise last weekend for about 70 people from across the state, per an announcement from NC Emergency Management.

The 70 included search teams, k9 teams and unmanned aerial vehicle teams.

The goal was to challenge the participants in simulations of real-world wilderness searches.

Jones Lake Search and Rescue Exercise 2022 in Bladen County (NC Emergency Management)

