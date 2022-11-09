Author and UNCW Professor Philip Gerard passes away

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - University of North Carolina Wilmington Professor of Creative Writing Philip Gerard passed away on Monday, Nov. 7.

“Philip arrived at UNCW in 1989 and quickly turned a fledgling professional and creative writing curriculum into a well-organized, well-administered and very popular concentration within the English major,” said Mark Cox, creative writing professor and the department chair.

Gerard was both one of the creative writing department’s founders and the author of 16 books of fiction and creative non-fiction. His book “North Carolina in the 1940s: The Decade of Transformation” was released just a few months ago in August. He’s also known for his book on the Wilmington Coup of 1898 “Cape Fear Rising.”

“He published more than 200 stories and essays in distinguished venues, amassing a highly respected body of work that only a very driven and committed writer could manage,” Cox said. “But it is never just about the numbers. Philip’s work always took on ambitious topics – war, politics, racial injustice, history – contributing substantially to our literature both nationally and in North Carolina.”

Gerard also won the North Carolina Award in 2018.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.