Wilmington Police Department searching for missing juvenile

The Wilmington Police Department has announced that they are searching for 16-year-old Araceli...
The Wilmington Police Department has announced that they are searching for 16-year-old Araceli Rojas-Jimenez.(Wilmington Police Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 12:37 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has announced that they are searching for 16-year-old Araceli Rojas-Jimenez.

The WPD said that she may go by the nickname “Carina.”

Per the report, she is 5′4″, has brown eyes, long black hair with blonde streaks and is 130lbs. Her nose is pierced.

Authorities stated that Rojas-Jimenez was last seen in the 2000 block of Monroe St. She was last seen wearing a white long-sleeve shirt and black pants. At the time, she had no shoes.

Those with information are encouraged to contact the Wilmington Police Department at (910) 343-3609. Authorities ask that anyone who sees Araceli Rojas-Jimenez contact 911.

