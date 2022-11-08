What began as ‘play fighting’ ended with an ax attack, deputies say

GOLD HILL, N.C. (WBTV) - Two men who were said to be “play fighting” ended up in a real struggle that resulted in serious injuries for one, according to Rowan County deputies.

The incident happened around 9:15 p.m. on Friday, according to reports from the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were called to a home on Barn Road to find Rowan County EMS staff standing over a man lying on the floor with injuries to his face and mouth, including a possible broken jaw.

Deputies then spoke to 27-year-old James Isaac Leonard and his mother. The mother told deputies Leonard had borrowed her vehicle and he and the alleged victim had gone to Food Lion. When the men returned, the three had dinner. She said she saw the two men “play fighting,” and then she left and went to her own nearby home.

The woman told deputies that sometime later she, “heard James crying outside by the trash cans.” Leonard told his mother that the victim had attacked him with a knife and he had to defend himself. The woman called 911.

Deputies say that’s when Leonard picked up an ax and returned to his own residence and began hitting things. He later ran into the woods.

Deputies found Leonard and charged him with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to inflict serious bodily injury. Deputies said alcohol was a factor in the incident. It was unclear if Leonard struck the victim with the ax.

Deputies said Leonard had an outstanding warrant out of Davidson County for failure to appear on child support charges. Leonard was given a written promise to appear in court on the assault charge and was released on a $2,500 bond for the child support charge.

