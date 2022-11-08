Senior Connect
Two seats open on New Hanover County Board of Commissioners

There are two open seats for New Hanover County commissioners.
By Mara McJilton
Updated: 48 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - There are two open seats for New Hanover County commissioners.

Rob Zapple is running for re-election. He has served two terms as a New Hanover County commissioner from 2014-2018 and 2018-2022. Zapple said he hopes to focus on growth in our county, which includes more options for affordable housing.

LeAnn Pierce, former Carolina Beach mayor, shares a message with voters: “This is our opportunity to have our voices heard by voting for the candidates who we want to represent us. I am humbled and honored to all those who have chosen to trust me to represent them and I will work hard to make New Hanover County a better place for all of us,” Pierce said.

Tom Toby, running as a Republican in this race, has more than 20 years of experience as a first responder in New Hanover County. If elected, Toby said he will work to support small businesses as he is a business owner himself.

Travis Robinson also running for a seat. He said that if he is elected, he wants to look beyond the Bank of America building for CFCC’s nursing program. He mentioned the PPD building for sale that might already be suited for some of the nursing classes. In addition, he said other buildings in the area might be a cheaper option, and even if they are not the right fit, he wants to make sure all potential options are weighed.

“I raised my family here and personally [have] seen many change to the roads, development and the community as a whole. I know to affect change we have to work together as commissioners and do what’s best for our community and the citizens--smart development with saving trees and green space and have open areas for people to enjoy while walking or bike riding,” Robinson said.

