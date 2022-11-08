Tips to know before heading to the polls on Election Day

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Election polls are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 8., but before heading to one, it is important to check which precinct to visit. Voters were able to cast a ballot anywhere during early voting, but that’s not the case on Election Day.

Those who show up at the wrong location will be given a provisional ballot which will be held for counting until officials investigate and accept the vote after all other ballots are counted.

Voters who aren’t sure where their precinct is can find out on this WECT story. You can also look over a sample ballot on there as well.

A lot of hard work goes into counting ballots, and there’s numerous reasons why some items on the ballot won’t be official until after the polls are closed.

This is due to a combination of factors, including states’ election rules, the pace of ballot counting (including mail-in and absentee ballots), potential automatic recounts and potential challenges to the results. Results released on election night are unofficial and always incomplete. They inevitably change as more ballots are counted.

For one, the polls don’t always close on time. If anyone is in line at 7:30 p.m., no matter the length of the line, they are still eligible to cast a vote.

Voters may not know the outcome of a close race for several days if a significant number of those ballots arrive at local election offices after Election Day. It’s possible for absentee ballots to arrive until November 14th, and they are only counted if they were postmarked on or before election day.

Another thing to remember is that there is no same-day registration on Election Day, and no ID is required in North Carolina.

For up-to-the-minute updates on election results, you can go to the elections result page on the WECT website.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.