Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Republican Ted Budd defeats Cheri Beasley in North Carolina U.S. Senate Race

The race was one of several nationwide expected to determine which party would control what is now a 50-50 Senate.
Ted Budd, Republican candidate for U.S. Senate from North Carolina, looks on Sept. 23, 2022 ,in...
Ted Budd, Republican candidate for U.S. Senate from North Carolina, looks on Sept. 23, 2022 ,in Wilmington, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward, File)(Chris Seward | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 6:02 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. Ted Budd won North Carolina’s open Senate seat on Tuesday, defeating Cheri Beasley while extending a losing streak for state Democrats seeking a spot in that chamber.

Budd, a three-term congressman, will succeed retiring GOP Sen. Richard Burr, who entered the Senate in 2005.

As a candidate endorsed by Donald Trump and ready to embrace the former president’s support, Budd will provide a stronger hardline, conservative voice in the Senate than Burr, who voted in 2021 to convict Trump at his impeachment trial related to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Beasley, a former chief justice of the state Supreme Court attempting to be the state’s first Black senator, fell short despite having a significant fundraising advantage over Budd’s campaign. But national Republicans came to Budd’s defense with a large wave of spending attacking her judicial record and support for President Joe Biden’s policies.

Election Results

Beasley’s defeat means Democrats have now lost eight of the state’s nine Senate elections this century; their only victory coming in 2008. While North Carolina statewide elections are usually closely divided affairs, Democrats have won all but one gubernatorial election since 1992.

Also Read: Democrat Jeff Jackson wins new North Carolina U.S. House District 14 race

Budd, 51, grew up in Davie County and previously worked in the family’s janitorial and landscaping business. He and his father also created a company to invest in agricultural businesses. Today he owns a gun store and range.

Budd had never run for public office in 2016 when he won a 17-candidate Republican primary for the 13th Congressional District seat and later the general election.

While she ended up losing a bid for a full eight-year term as chief justice in 2020 by just 401 votes from 5.4 million votes cast, her competitiveness in a tough year for Democrats in the state made her a potential Senate candidate.

Libertarian Shannon Bray and Green Party candidate Matthew Hoh also were on Tuesday’s Senate ballot.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

$1 million prize won from Powerball drawing at gas station in Wilmington
Stacy Rayburn and Daniel Edward Wasilas
New details released in officer-involved shooting at apartment complex in Wilmington
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
Many residents in southeastern North Carolina were greeted to a light show during the early...
Early morning lights amaze many in southeastern North Carolina
According to a Facebook post, 16-year-old Miyonna Jones was last seen around 5:30 a.m. on Nov....
Wilmington police suspect foul play after 16-year-old goes missing, suspect of interest appears in court

Latest News

Congressman David Rouzer (right) is seeking a fifth term representing the Seventh Congressional...
Rouzer wins fifth term in U.S. House of Representatives
Incumbents lead against challengers in N.C. House District races across southeastern North...
Incumbents lead the way in NC House races
LeAnn Pierce (47,462) and Rob Zapple (45,144) led Tom Toby (41,613) and Travis C. Robinson...
Pierce, Zapple elected to New Hanover County Board of Commissioners
The 2022 general election race for Columbus County Sheriff featured democratic nominee Jason...
Greene leads voting for Columbus Co. Sheriff just weeks after resigning from position
Four Republicans led the way in voting for the four open seats on the New Hanover County Board...
Four Republicans lead voting for open seats on New Hanover County Board of Education