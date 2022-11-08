Senior Connect
Record $1.9 billion Powerball jackpot delayed due to ‘security protocols’

Powerball generic
Powerball generic(FOX Carolina)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 11:48 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials announced that tonight’s record-breaking $1.9 billion Powerball drawing was delayed due to “security protocols” that the lottery must follow.

The California Lottery explained the situation via Twitter on Monday night.

Once the results are available, players can find them at PowerBall.com

