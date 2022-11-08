Senior Connect
Pianist and composer Ernest Turner to play free concert at St. Stephen AME Church

Ernest Turner
Ernest Turner(Cameron Art Museum)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 5:04 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Jazz and pop pianist/composer Ernest Turner will play a free concert at the historic St. Stephen AME Church at 501 Red Cross Street in Wilmington on Wednesday, November 30 at 7 p.m.

“Ernest Turner’s professional career has spanned 20 years and has included performances and recordings with some of the biggest names in jazz and pop music, including Delfeayo Marsalis, John Legend, Raphael Saadiq, and the New Orleans Jazz Orchestra. His latest album, My Americana (2019), offers an understated “ode to black American music” rooted in an innovative reimagination of pieces by Stevie Wonder, Fats Waller, and others, alongside original compositions,” writes the Cameron Art Museum in a release.

Part of the Jazz at CAM Community Concerts, the event will feature music selections from the Great American Songbook, pop and other genres seen in black American music.

“My mother was a music teacher and minister of music at a Baptist church - there were records/cassettes in our house ranging from Louis Armstrong to Michael Jackson. As she had to play each Sunday at church (which meant I was there as well - kicking and screaming), I became familiar with the sounds of traditional black gospel music,” said Turner in a release.

Tickets are free for this event, but he will be playing at the museum for Jazz at CAM on December 1. You can buy tickets for that event here.

