NourishNC offering ‘Take-and-Bake’ meals for Thanksgiving, seeking community help to feed families

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - NourishNC will once again provide “Take-and-Bake” meals for local families with children enrolled in the organization’s Backpack Program. To help ensure that these kids are able to enjoy a proper Thanksgiving meal, the organization is seeking assistance from the community in the form of donations.

A 501(c)(3) nonprofit, the goal of NourishNC is to “provide healthy food to hungry children, empowering them to succeed in the classroom and in their community,” per their website. The Backpack Program, designed for kids in kindergarten through the fifth grade, seeks to ensure that children have meals while they are away from school and the meals they receive there.

“This is the sixth consecutive year that we’re offering the Take-and-Bake Thanksgiving dinner to those children who are on our backpack program. And each year we serve 1400 children in New Hanover County that are faced with food insecurity,” said Heather Sellgren, development and communications director with NourishNC. “And what we do with the Thanksgiving donation drive is we provide the children on the program a complete Thanksgiving meal, which includes turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, fresh fruits and veggies. And it’s all served in a foil pan with recipes. So the idea is that they can bring it home, cook and prepare it at home and enjoy the happiness of Thanksgiving in the comfort of their own home.”

According to the NourishNC website, every child enrolled in the Backpack Program will receive a Take-and-Bake meal for Thanksgiving. The meal, intended to be cooked at home and shared with the child’s family, will include:

A 12-pound turkey

Stuffing

Mashed potatoes

Gravy

Cream of mushroom soup

Green beans

Cornbread mix

Apples and apple sauce

Sweet potatoes

Onions

Carrots

To help the nonprofit provide these meals, NourishNC has asked residents to consider donating.

“They can sponsor a child on the program for just $30 that allows one child to come through and bring home an entire dinner to cook in the comfort of their own home,” said Sellgren. “It’s really easy to do, they can go to nourishnc.org and make a $30 donation safe and secure on our website. And also on the website you’ll find other ways to get involved with NourishNC.”

Those interested in making a donation to support NourishNC’s Thanksgiving Take-and-Bake meal program can do so on their website.

“This is the sixth year we’ve done this program and by far the costliest. With food costs on the rise, donations are down. I think everybody’s sort of feeling the pinch right now. So that’s why now more than ever, we really need the community’s help to make this project a success,” Sellgren added.

