Michael Lee faces Marcia Morgan in N.C. Senate District 7

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - N.C. Senate District 7 encompasses the majority of New Hanover County, and incumbent Michael Lee (R) and challenger Marcia Morgan (D) have campaigned heavily this year. Lee has served three terms in the State Senate and is hoping to maintain his seat in Raleigh.

The race for the seat has turned bitter in the past several months with Lee asking a judge to put an end to one of Morgan’s campaign ads.

Abortion rights have been a major point of contention for the two candidates, and with the overturning of Roe V. Wade by the United States Supreme Court, it’s feasible the General Assembly could pass more restrictive laws on abortions.

