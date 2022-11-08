Incumbents facing challengers in N.C. House District race

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The race for N.C. House District 20, which encompasses eastern New Hanover County, will decide who represents the people living in areas like Wrightsville Beach, Porters Neck, and Figure 8 Island.

Incumbent Ted Davis Jr. has served in office for 5.5 terms and he’s facing challenger Amy DeLoach for that seat.

Davis’ experience in New Hanover County isn’t limited to the General Assembly, he previously served as a County Commissioner for four terms and served as the chairman of the Commissioners five times.

He currently serves as the chair of the Judiciary 1 committee in Raleigh, Vice-Chair of the UNC Board of Governors and more.

DeLoach is a New Hanover County native and has served on multiple committees and boards in the county over the past several years, including Thalian Hall and the NC Battleship Commission. Woman’s rights are one of the biggest campaign issues she is running on as well as education and healthcare.

Davis has campaigned and led efforts to hold Chemours, the company for polluting the Cape Fear River with the chemical known as GenX, responsible for their actions.

NC House District 18: Deb Butler faces John Hinnant

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - House District 18 encompasses much of the greater Wilmington area from approximately the Port of Wilmington up to the Pender County line in Porters Neck and the Ogden and Murrayville areas.

Deb Butler (D) has served as representative for 2.5 terms and is hoping to maintain control of the seat. She faces John Hinnant (R), a New Hanover County native who owned the Underground Sandwich Shoppe in Downtown Wilmington. Hinnant has experience in the county and served in multiple leadership roles within Wilmington Downtown Incorporation (WDI). He has also worked with the Downtown Business Alliance.

Butler has campaigned on issues including improving education in the state and county, ‘common sense’ gun control, and decriminalizing small amounts of marijuana for personal use.

Hinnant is campaigning on issues including critical race theory and parental choice for education, supporting law enforcement and election safety and security.

NC House District 17: Frank Iler faces Eric Terishima

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina General Assembly House District 17 covers northern and western parts of Brunswick County. Currently, Rep. Frank Iler (R) holds the office and has for 6.5 terms. Now, he is hoping to be reelected and faces challenger Eric Terishima (D).

Iler serves as a Chair of the Appropriations, Transportation House Standing Committee and also serves on several others in the General Assembly.

Terishima is a political newcomer and served in the U.S. Marine Corps for more than 30 years. He has lived in Brunswick County for 10 years and has campaigned on issues including affordable housing and the shortage of it in southeastern North Carolina, improving education, and improving accessibility to healthcare in the region.

Some of Iler’s campaign issues include lowering taxes, supporting law enforcement, and defending 2nd Amendment rights.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.