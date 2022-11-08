Four seats open on New Hanover County Board of Education

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Eight candidates are running for four seats on the New Hanover County Board of Education.

Josie Barnhart is a Republican candidate for a seat on the New Hanover County School Board. Barnhart has said she is concerned with the amount of turnover among district staff and her campaign focused on strengthening parents’ relationships with the school board. She has stressed the importance of making sure all students have access to mental health resources.

Nelson Beaulieu, a Democrat, is running for reelection this year, having served on the board since 2018. Beaulieu says he decided to run to bring continuity and civility to the board, upset that politics have become “mean-spirited.” A teacher at Cape Fear Community College, Beaulieu wants to continue to offer an educator’s perspective to the board.

Pat Bradford is one of four Republicans on the ballot for the New Hanover County Board of Education this year. Bradford believes New Hanover County’s public schools are in crisis, and hopes to make significant changes to the current curriculum. Bradford says, as a mother and a grandmother, she wants to serve on the board to better advocate for children.

Dorian Cromartie, a Democratic candidate for the school board, attended elementary and middle school in New Hanover County before moving to Georgia. Cromartie says he felt he had to return to Wilmington after serving more than six years in the United States Army. He co-founded the non-profit organization Almond Seed, which focuses on childhood mental health.

Judy Justice, a Democratic candidate, is running for a second term on the school board. She Is a former Laney High School social studies teacher and raised two children through the New Hanover County school system. Justice is concerned that her fellow board members often choose to protect the district, rather than its students and staff. She wants to continue her goal of making life better for children through education.

Melissa Mason is one of four Republicans on the ballot for this year’s New Hanover County Board of Education race. Her campaign has focused on restoring trust in the district, improving school safety, and “fighting back for parents’ rights.” Mason says she became concerned that the school board was unresponsive to parents’ concerns during the pandemic. She has openly called for Dr. Charles Foust to be removed as superintendent.

Veronica McLaurin-Brown, a Democratic candidate, is running for a seat on the school board this year because she wants to increase graduation rates and advocate for more funding for the district. A co-founder of Love Our Children, she has advocated at board meetings for the board to end the use of seclusion rooms. McLaurin-Brown worked for the district for more than 30 years, including time as a teacher and assistant principal.

Pete Wildeboer is running to keep his season on the New Hanover County Board of Education. A Republican candidate, Wildeboer was first appointed to the board in 2020. Wildeboer has touted the importance of having Student Resource Officers in schools and wants better support for principals. He also hopes to improve the school board’s overall communication.

