First Alert Forecast: Nicole to bring impacts, including needed rain

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After a long streak of warm and tranquil weather, your First Alert Forecast opens with seasonably cooler and blustery conditions for Election Tuesday into Wednesday. A storm named Nicole will lumber through the Cape Fear Region and Carolinas Thursday and Friday before delivering a shot of drier and even colder weather over the weekend and into early next week. To highlight the most impactful cross section of weather of this process, your First Alert Weather Team is couching Thursday, November 10 and Veterans Day Friday, November 11 as First Alert Action Days.

Timing & Impacts: Many wind, coastal, and marine impacts have already started. Expect a protracted period of rough seas, heavy surf, rip currents, beach erosion, and episodes of tidal flooding up to and through Friday. Northeast to southeast breezes may occasionally ping gale force offshore and a rogue tropical storm-force wind gust on the mainland is possible. Odds for rain will grow from 20% through Wednesday to 50% Thursday to 80% Friday before quickly shrinking this weekend. Though an isolated severe storm or instance of poor-drainage flooding is not impossible, most showers will prove to be soaking and quite beneficial for the ongoing drought.

Our Promise & Your Action: Your First Alert Weather Team will keep you updated on this weather situation. Consider stowing loose yard items at home and travel cautiously amid possible ponding on roads. Stay alert with your WECT Weather App and access forecast videos, day-to-day and hour-by-hour outlooks, radar, and storm and coastal flood bulletins specific to your location. Also, please note that the National Hurricane Center may make changes to the official title of Nicole - as it potentially toggles between subtropical and tropical status - but, from a Carolina perspective, such variances are not likely to translate to major differences in impacts.

