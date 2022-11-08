Senior Connect
Election workers make last-minute preparations ahead of Election Day

By Kassie Simmons
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 11:45 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BELVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Election workers were busy Monday getting ready for Tuesday’s voters.

“I’m very excited,” said Clare Heinz, chief judge for the Belville 1 precinct. “It went well. Everybody does their thing, get it straightened out and we’re ready to go.”

At Belville Elementary, a handful of employees spent just over an hour putting up signs to guide voters to the right location, plugging in computers and printers to check voters in, and setting up the booths where people will vote. They also make sure things are secure and haven’t been tampered with to ensure a secure election.

“The equipment is locked up and this room is locked up at night and we mark it that no one is allowed entry until the morning,” said Heinz.

On Tuesday, several poll workers will be ready to help voters cast their ballots.

“Make sure you’re coming to the right precinct, right polling location,” said Heinz. “If you get the chance, look at a ballot. You can look at it online on the Board of Elections website. If you’re prepared, we can get you through the line real quick.”

Polls open at 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday. You do not need to present your ID to vote.

