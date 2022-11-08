Details on referendums you’ll see on November ballots

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Voters in several counties will decide whether to approve referendums on the November ballot that deal with issues including schools, alcohol sales, public transportation and rebuilding damage done by Hurricane Florence.

The most expensive of the referendum questions is in Pender County, where the ballot issue asks voters to say ‘Yes’ or ‘No’ on approving $178 million in school bonds that Pender County School administrators say will pay for:

New middle and elementary schools ($111,556,800)

Renovation at Topsail Middle School ($22,601,432)

Construction of a new Central Services Building ($21,000,000)

Construction of a new Maintenance Building ($17,121,600)

Rebuild of Burgaw Middle School Cafeteria ($4,272,000)

Addition to Rocky Point Elementary School ($1,219,065)

Pender County Commissioners have said if the referendum passes, a property tax increase between five and eleven cents per $100 dollars of property would be implemented to repay the bonds.

In Bladen County, commissioners voted in September 2021 to place a $.25 cent Sales & Use Tax in front of voters in this general election. Similar referendums in 2014, 2016 and 2018 all went down to defeat by large margins. Bladen County Commissioners recently raised the property tax rate to 78.5 cents per $100 of property, in part to help provide resource officers in each of the county’s public schools. If this referendum gets the go-ahead from voters, commissioners plan to drop the property tax rate back to 77.5 and direct the additional sales tax revenue into providing the resource officers.

Bladen County voters will also see referendums to allow off-premises sales of malt beverages and fortified wine. While voters in several small communities in Bladen County have approved similar referendums in recent years, the last county-wide referendum on this issue, in 2014, was defeated by a 53-47 margin.

Voters in the Brunswick County community of Boiling Spring Lakes will decide whether to allow authorization of $20 million in general obligation bonds to help restore four dams damaged by Hurricane Florence in 2018. Property taxes would be increased to help pay off the bond.

Commissioners in New Hanover County are asking voters to approve a Public Transportation Systems Sales & Use Tax referendum, which includes a $.25 cent increase in the local sales tax, to 7.25 percent. The change would go into effect in April 2023. According to a post on the county website authored by Manager Chris Coudriet, the estimated $14 million in additional revenue would be directed “into projects that make it easier for residents and visitors to move throughout our community, especially by alternative means,” including multi-use trails, sidewalks, WAVE Transit and planning for future rail realignment.

