Data company settles for $1 million after failing to warn customers of identity thief

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A $1 million settlement has been reached with Experian Data Corp after they failed to tell their customers that an identity thief had access to their personal information, according to a release from Attorney General Josh Stein.

“We have to be able to trust companies like Experian,” said Stein in the announcement. “They access our personal information to establish our credit reports — they must keep it safe. I am pleased that Experian will strengthen its procedures to avoid incidents like this in the future.”

The identity thief pretended to be a private investigator and retrieved information from the Court Ventures Inc. database, which was purchased by Experian. The U.S. Secret Service told Experian about the identity thief’s existence in 2012, but Experian didn’t notify the affected customers.

That person later plead guilty to federal charges of wire fraud, identity fraud, access device fraud and computer fraud and abuse.

As part of the resolution, Experian also promised to more thoroughly examine third parties that access personal information.

