Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Data company settles for $1 million after failing to warn customers of identity thief

A $1 million settlement has been reached with Experian Data Corp after they failed to tell...
A $1 million settlement has been reached with Experian Data Corp after they failed to tell their customers that an identity thief had access to their personal information, according to a release from Attorney General Josh Stein.(Madeline Cuddihy)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 3:22 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A $1 million settlement has been reached with Experian Data Corp after they failed to tell their customers that an identity thief had access to their personal information, according to a release from Attorney General Josh Stein.

“We have to be able to trust companies like Experian,” said Stein in the announcement. “They access our personal information to establish our credit reports — they must keep it safe. I am pleased that Experian will strengthen its procedures to avoid incidents like this in the future.”

The identity thief pretended to be a private investigator and retrieved information from the Court Ventures Inc. database, which was purchased by Experian. The U.S. Secret Service told Experian about the identity thief’s existence in 2012, but Experian didn’t notify the affected customers.

That person later plead guilty to federal charges of wire fraud, identity fraud, access device fraud and computer fraud and abuse.

As part of the resolution, Experian also promised to more thoroughly examine third parties that access personal information.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a Facebook post, 16-year-old Miyonna Jones was last seen around 5:30 a.m. on Nov....
Wilmington police suspect foul play after 16-year-old goes missing, suspect of interest appears in court
Many residents in southeastern North Carolina were greeted to a light show during the early...
Early morning lights amaze many in southeastern North Carolina
Stacy Rayburn and Daniel Edward Wasilas
New details released in officer involved shooting at apartment complex in Wilmington
An officer with the White Lake Police Department followed the driver of a stolen pickup truck...
Law enforcement searching for suspect following cross-county chase
According to officials, deputies with the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office spotted the vehicle...
75-year-old woman drove 112 mph until being stopped with spike strips, deputies say

Latest News

An "I Voted" sticker
Voting extended additional hour at Columbus County precinct after delayed start
Stacy Rayburn and Daniel Edward Wasilas
New details released in officer involved shooting at apartment complex in Wilmington
New Hanover County Board of Education
Four seats open on New Hanover County Board of Education
Election polls are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 8., but before heading to one, it...
Tips to know before heading to the polls on Election Day