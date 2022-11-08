COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Teacher needs markers, easel pads and handwriting paper for students

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - If Melanie Trammel’s wishes come true, her second-grade students will tap into a new class of creativity.

“My students may be little but their ideas are huge,” Trammel said when asked about her students.

Trammel, who teaches at Wilmington Preparatory Academy, is hoping to purchase markers, easel pads, handwriting paper and crayons through DonorsChoose, an online charity that helps teachers get funding for projects.

“Check out my Donors Choose project called ‘Jot That Down’ to help supply the basics that they need to get those ideas out to be shared,” she said.

Trammel needs $592. Once she is fully funded, Donors Choose will purchase the items and deliver them to the school.

If you would like to donate, click here. https://www.donorschoose.org/project/jot-that-down/6935301/

