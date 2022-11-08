Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

6 stunning photos of the blood moon lunar eclipse over North Carolina

It was the last total lunar eclipse until 2025, so if you weren’t up early enough to catch it we’ve got some breathtaking photos.
The moon went blood red last Sunday.
The moon went blood red last Sunday.(Evelin Meeks)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 2:46 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The total lunar eclipse blood moon gave stargazers an early-morning treat Tuesday.

If you weren’t up early enough to catch it, we’ve got some breathtaking photos of the last total lunar eclipse for three years.

All photos featured were ones in which viewers tagged the WBTV News Instagram account. Give them a ❤️.

Like what you see? We could feature your photos next! Upload your photos here or tag us in your photos and video on Instagram.

Let’s start with this beautiful shot of the moon over Bank of America in uptown Charlotte. What a sight!

Next, this photographer was up at 4 a.m. to capture the lunar eclipse. We’d say it was definitely worth it!

If there was ever a special occasion to be up with a camera early in the morning in uptown, it was for the last total lunar eclipse until 2025!

Check out this shot of the lunar eclipse setting over Grandfather Mountain.

Look up, Gaston County! Check out this shot from Stephanie.

“Always amazed at the signs in the heavens!”

Finally, our morning team got in on the fun! The Marketing team is certainly proud.

Watch continuing live coverage here:

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a Facebook post, 16-year-old Miyonna Jones was last seen around 5:30 a.m. on Nov....
Wilmington police suspect foul play after 16-year-old goes missing, suspect of interest appears in court
Stacy Rayburn and Daniel Edward Wasilas
New details released in officer-involved shooting at apartment complex in Wilmington
Many residents in southeastern North Carolina were greeted to a light show during the early...
Early morning lights amaze many in southeastern North Carolina
An officer with the White Lake Police Department followed the driver of a stolen pickup truck...
Law enforcement searching for suspect following cross-county chase
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot

Latest News

Your First Alert Forecast from Tue. morning, Nov. 8, 2022...
First Alert Forecast: Nicole to bring impacts, including needed rain
Your First Alert Forecast from Tue. morning, Nov. 8, 2022...
Your First Alert Forecast from Tue. morning, Nov. 8, 2022
Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. evening, Nov. 7, 2022
First Alert Forecast: timing big warmth and chill, eyeing the tropics in the transition
Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. evening, Nov. 7, 2022
Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. evening, Nov. 7, 2022