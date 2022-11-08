$1 million prize won from Powerball drawing at gas station in Wilmington

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - A $1 million win from the Powerball drawing that came with a ticket that matched all five white balls was sold at the Gas Center on South College Road in Wilmington.

The Powerball drawings produced 10 wins in North Carolina, including a $1 million prize, one $100,000 prize, and eight $50,000 prizes.

In total, 343,323 tickets were sold in the state. Since Aug. 6 when the jackpot started at $20 million, North Carolinians have won a total of three $1 million prizes, seven $150,000 prizes, six $100,000 prizes, and 39 $50,000 prizes.

“What a run for our Powerball game,” said Mark Michalko, Executive Director of N.C. Education Lottery. “Congratulations to all those who won prizes. All that play resulted in millions more for education that will support our schools and students this year.”

The odds of matching numbers four white balls and the Powerball are 1 in 913,000. The winners have 180 days from the drawing to claim their prize.

