Wilmington police suspect foul play after 16-year-old goes missing

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department announced on Monday, Nov. 7 that there are two suspects of interest in connection to a recent missing person case involving 16-year-old Miyonna Jones.

“Since receiving this case last week, the Wilmington Police Department, New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, and other partner agencies have dedicated considerable resources, working tirelessly to find answers in regards to her disappearance. At this time, the WPD does suspect foul play in this case,” stated the WPD in the release.

They also write that they have been in constant contact with Miyonna Jones’ family and with the NHC District Attorney’s Office.

“There will be a first appearance for a suspect of interest, 25-year-old Jahreese Jones of Wilmington, at 2 p.m. on charges unrelated to the missing person’s case. He has been in custody since Wednesday, November 2, 2022. The suspect’s girlfriend, 27-year-old Randi Johnson of Wilmington, will also make a first appearance for obstruction charges related to Miyonna’s case,” wrote the WPD.

Miyonna Jones was declared missing on November 2 and was last seen on November 1 in Wilmington, according to that missing person report.

WPD asks anyone with information to call them at 910-343-3609.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.