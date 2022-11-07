Wilmington police: Man arrested, 46 grams of meth recovered during traffic stop
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department arrested a man on Saturday night, Nov. 5, and charged him with drug-related crimes.
“Saturday night just after 10:28 p.m. WPD units initiated a traffic stop in the 1500 block of Church Street for a window tint violation. The K9 Unit also responded to assist and after a search of the vehicle, 46 grams of Methamphetamine was located, in addition to drug paraphernalia,” said the WPD in a release.
Police arrested 43-year-old Frederick Rich, a resident of Clinton, and he is held under a $100,000 secured bond. His charges are:
- Felony possession schedule II controlled substance
- Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute methamphetamine
- Trafficking in methamphetamine
- Window tinting violation
- Possession of marijuana paraphernalia
