Wilmington police: Man arrested, 46 grams of meth recovered during traffic stop

Frederick Rich
Frederick Rich(Mugshot: New Hanover County Sheriff's Office. Background: MGN)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 3:26 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department arrested a man on Saturday night, Nov. 5, and charged him with drug-related crimes.

“Saturday night just after 10:28 p.m. WPD units initiated a traffic stop in the 1500 block of Church Street for a window tint violation. The K9 Unit also responded to assist and after a search of the vehicle, 46 grams of Methamphetamine was located, in addition to drug paraphernalia,” said the WPD in a release.

Police arrested 43-year-old Frederick Rich, a resident of Clinton, and he is held under a $100,000 secured bond. His charges are:

  • Felony possession schedule II controlled substance
  • Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute methamphetamine
  • Trafficking in methamphetamine
  • Window tinting violation
  • Possession of marijuana paraphernalia

