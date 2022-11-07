Wilmington police arrest suspect after officer-involved shooting

Senior Connect
Law enforcement presence at Hawthorne at Indy West(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 6:57 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Law enforcement has arrested a suspect after a shooting at Hawthorne at Indy West the apartment complex on 3950 Independence Boulevard.

According to the Wilmington Police Department, an officer and a suspect were involved in a shooting at the apartment complex.

No one was reported injured.

The suspect is currently in custody.

The incident is currently under investigation by WPD.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more details become available.

