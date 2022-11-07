Wilmington police arrest suspect after officer-involved shooting
Published: Nov. 7, 2022
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Law enforcement has arrested a suspect after a shooting at Hawthorne at Indy West the apartment complex on 3950 Independence Boulevard.
According to the Wilmington Police Department, an officer and a suspect were involved in a shooting at the apartment complex.
No one was reported injured.
The suspect is currently in custody.
The incident is currently under investigation by WPD.
This is a developing story that will be updated as more details become available.
