Two Wilmington men arrested on marijuana and firearm-related charges

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - 42-year-old Charles Faulk and 29-year-old Daquan Freeman have been arrested after police found marijuana in their car on Friday, November 4, around 11:23 p.m.

The Wilmington Police Department claims their units observed the car around 26 S. 2nd St. and saw marijuana inside of their vehicle. Upon further search, they found 37 grams of marijuana and a concealed pistol.

Faulk is charged with identity theft, unsealed wine/liquor and resist/delay/obstruct public officers. He is being held under a $15,000 secured bond.

Freeman is charged with possession of firearm by a Felon, PWIMSD marijuana, PWMSD within 1000 ft. of a school and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. He is being held without bond.

