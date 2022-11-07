Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Suspected child kidnapper at Walmart held at gunpoint by witness until officers arrived, police say

According to the Warner Robins Police Department, officers were dispatched to the Walmart on...
According to the Warner Robins Police Department, officers were dispatched to the Walmart on Sunday afternoon for a report of a kidnapping in progress.(Google Maps)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 5:09 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (Gray News) – A witness held a suspected child kidnapper at gunpoint until police arrived at a Walmart in Georgia, officials said.

According to the Warner Robins Police Department, officers were dispatched to the Walmart on Sunday afternoon for a report of a kidnapping in progress.

When officers arrived, they arrested 67-year-old Haimnarine Doobay.

Upon investigation, officers learned that Doobay had arrived at the Walmart in a vehicle with the child, forced the child out of the vehicle, and took the child behind the Walmart and into the woods. Police said Doobay then threw the child to the ground and began choking the child.

A witness intervened and held Doobay at gunpoint until police arrived, the department said.

Police have not released the child’s age or relationship to Doobay, if any.

The child was taken into juvenile custody for further care, police said.

Warner Robins is located in central Georgia.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention loosen prescribing...
CDC’s new opioid guidance could ease pain for patients, but it could be too late
According to a Facebook post, 16-year-old Miyonna Jones was last seen around 5:30 a.m. on Nov....
Wilmington police suspect foul play after 16-year-old goes missing, suspect of interest appears in court
An officer with the White Lake Police Department followed the driver of a stolen pickup truck...
Law enforcement searching for suspect following cross-county chase
The Nao Trinidad
Replica of 1500s Spanish tall ship to dock in Wilmington
The Oak Island Fire Department responded to a call about a fire at the Oak Island Masonic Lodge...
Officials suspect fire intentionally set at Oak Island Masonic Lodge, searching for suspect

Latest News

A nurse is facing charges after authorities accused her of cutting off a patient's foot.
Nurse accused of removing patient’s foot without permission
FILE - Stewart Rhodes, founder of the citizen militia group known as the Oath Keepers speaks...
Oath Keepers leader: No plan to attack the Capitol on Jan. 6
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., Saturday, Sept. 3,...
Trump’s company appeals judge’s decision to appoint monitor
This booking photo provided by the Washington County, Ark., Sheriff's Office shows John Tyson,...
Tyson Foods heir and CFO charged with public intoxication
Election Day is tomorrow, and control of Congress is at stake.
Dems, GOP make urgent final pitches as election season wraps