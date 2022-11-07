Surf City seeking help from residents to clear right of ways

SURF CITY, N.C. (WECT) - There’s a new push to make sure homeowners understand where their property ends in Surf City. If you are encroaching on the right of way easement, you’ll be getting a warning from the town.

The right of way consists of an area that is outside the typical pavement section of a road. Electric utilities, water, sewer and stormwater infrastructure are some of the things that are typically contained there. Those important structures typically consist of the right of way.

Eight feet is the distance that needs to be cleared from the road. And if there’s any kind of emergency, from utility repair to first responders, they need adequate clearance to proceed through traffic and assist those in need.

If you do not clear your landscaping or anything obstructing the right of way path, then it has the potential of being ripped out.

Since 1977, town ordinances have been in place that restrict obstructions within the right of way. But over the years, this has not been enforced, which has led to this project. If there are bushes, trees, flowers, plants or any other type of landscaping preventing access or hiding important equipment, then utility crews have no choice but remove these items in an emergency.

Below is an example of a right of way and the eight feet from the pavement to one’s private property.

Example of right of way from the edge of pavement to one's private property (WECT)

Kyle Breuer, Surf City Town Manager, informs us that there is usually confusion with where someone’s private property actually ends.

“Typically, somebody’s property doesn’t go up until the actual edge of pavement. So there’s that perceived area that is, you know, sometimes confused that it’s with a private property, but it is actually right away. So, what the town will do is we’ll send notices directly to property owners that have encroachments and give them some time to remove those items, potentially replant any landscape, if it can be saved, or to remove some of the hardscapes that might be out there,” said Breuer.

Residents who live near a beach usually put up posts and rope along their property line in order to keep people from parking on their property. These are considered an obstruction with the right of way and need to be taken down. Surf City is assuring its residence that they have parking management and dedicated enforcement for parking.

They are confident that the ropes can be removed, and if somebody is parking there, then they will be cited.

Having clear right of ways supports quicker and safer responses during emergencies. It also protects what’s underneath the ground. Landscaping will often damage the utility system as it grows, strangling or damaging the lines below the ground. In the event of a utility emergency, they will need to find utility lines and meters quickly in order to prevent interruption of service and damage to public and private property.

“If there’s a water line break, or utilities workers need to dig a hole or dig a trench to repair that water line, and if there’s things in the way, it takes additional time for them to remove those items before they can even start repairing that water line. So ultimately, we’re adding more time to a service disruption that may impact quite a few individuals down the line with more repairs that need to be made,” said Breuer.

Surf City officials know that this isn’t an overnight fix, and that’s why they are working in zones throughout the town. Authorities believe that this will be a multi-year process.

If you have any questions or concerns, then there is a public input meeting being held tonight from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Council Chambers at the Surf City Municipal Complex. The next meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, November 15th from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The address is 214 W. Florence Way, Hampstead.

To read more information about this project, you can find that here.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.