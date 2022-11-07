Students and other community members invited to CFCC Manufacturing Expo

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear Community College has announced a Manufacturing Day Expo on Wednesday, November 16 for students and interested members of the community.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the North Campus on 4500 Blue Clay Road in Castle Hayne, according to a CFCC announcement.

Attendees will be able to talk to local manufacturers and learn about job training opportunities.

Carolinas Staffing, CFCC Student Services, Genesis Block and NCWorks will provide informational resources, and 31 manufacturers are participating, including GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy, Cape Fear Public Utility Authority, Highland Roofing and Precision Swiss Products.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.