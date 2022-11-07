Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Police: Handcuffed woman accused of stealing cruiser

Samantha Billings, 26, was arrested after being accused of stealing a police cruiser.
Samantha Billings, 26, was arrested after being accused of stealing a police cruiser.(Posey County Sheriff's Office)
By Monica Watkins and Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 3:43 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT VERNON, Ind. (WFIE/Gray News) – A woman in Indiana is accused of stealing a police cruiser Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

Officers with the Mount Vernon Police Department were called to a home for reports of a breaking and entering just after 5 p.m.

Police said they found 26-year-old Samantha Billings inside the house when they arrived and arrested her.

Billings was handcuffed behind her back and buckled into the back seat of a police car while officers returned to the home to see if anyone else was inside.

According to police, Billings was able to work her hands to the front of her body, manipulate the window of the cruiser’s cage and get into the front seat.

Officers said they saw Billings drive away and radioed for assistance.

Indiana State Police officers were able to catch up to Billings after she crashed into a farm field.

Billings was arrested and is facing several felony charges, including escape, burglary and theft of a vehicle.

Copyright 2022 WFIE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention loosen prescribing...
CDC’s new opioid guidance could ease pain for patients, but it could be too late
According to a Facebook post, 16-year-old Miyonna Jones was last seen around 5:30 a.m. on Nov....
Wilmington police suspect foul play after 16-year-old goes missing, suspect of interest appears in court
An officer with the White Lake Police Department followed the driver of a stolen pickup truck...
Law enforcement searching for suspect following cross-county chase
The Nao Trinidad
Replica of 1500s Spanish tall ship to dock in Wilmington
The Oak Island Fire Department responded to a call about a fire at the Oak Island Masonic Lodge...
Officials suspect fire intentionally set at Oak Island Masonic Lodge, searching for suspect

Latest News

This booking photo provided by the Washington County, Ark., Sheriff's Office shows John Tyson,...
Tyson Foods heir and CFO charged with public intoxication
(WECT)
In North Carolina, voter and poll worker interference and intimidation cases are few and far between
Rebel Wilson announced the birth of her daughter on Instagram.
Rebel Wilson announces birth of first baby via surrogate
Now in its 28th year, the festival will showcase 136 independent and international films along...
Cucalorus Film Festival to begins next week
Election Day is tomorrow, and control of Congress is at stake.
Dems, GOP make urgent final pitches as election season wraps