Officials suspect fire intentionally set at Oak Island Masonic Lodge, seeking person of interest

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Oak Island Fire Department responded to a call about a fire at the Oak Island Masonic Lodge just before 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6.

The fire was contained in about 45 minutes. There was extensive damage to a portion of the interior, but investigators are still working to determine the full extent of damage to the building. Officials suspect the fire was set intentionally.

While a suspect has not been named in this investigation, the Oak Island Police Department announced a person of interest, 34-year-old Wesley Heckendorn of Bolivia.

34-year-old Wesley Heckendorn of Bolivia. (Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)

“At the same time, the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is also searching for Heckendorn as part of an ongoing missing persons investigation. Heckendorn was last seen driving a white 2017 Kia Forte with a black front bumper, and the license plate CDN7528,” a press release from the Town of Oak Island states. “Anyone with information on his location should call 9-1-1 immediately.”

Oak Island Police are working with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office and the SBI to identify a suspect.

If you have any information you are asked to call 910-253-2777 or 911.

