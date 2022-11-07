Senior Connect
New Hanover County Fire Rescue to hold ‘Fill the Boot’ campaign, raise money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association

Firefighters will be posted at intersections around New Hanover County thru December 1 for the annual Fill the Boot campaign.
Firefighters will be posted at intersections around New Hanover County thru December 1 for the annual Fill the Boot campaign.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 9:19 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Fire Rescue (NHCFR) will continue its support of the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) when its annual Fill the Boot fundraising campaign kicks off Nov. 8.

“This fundraiser is something our team looks forward to doing every year because it’s a way for us to serve others beyond our daily roles in Fire Rescue,” said NHCFR Chief Donnie Hall. “Our community has been so amazing in supporting this endeavor, helping us raise more than $34,000 just last year through our efforts. I hope that support continues this year, so make sure to have some cash on hand and look for us along some of our roads over the coming days.”

NHCFR firefighters will be at several intersections in the county Nov. 8-10 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., depending on calls for service.

“They will have boots in hand and ask pedestrians, motorists, customers and other passersby to donate to MDA,” a news release states.

Those intersections include:

  • N. Kerr Avenue and Castle Hayne Road
  • Highway 421 and the Isabella Holmes Bridge
  • Castle Hayne Road and Holly Shelter Road
  • Market Street and Porters Neck Road
  • Market Street and Gordon Road
  • Murrayville Road and North College Road
  • South College Road and Carolina Beach Road
  • Carolina Beach Road and Halyburton Memorial Parkway

“We are so grateful that the New Hanover County Fire Rescue team has been such a crucial advocate and supporter of the MDA for so many years,” said Erin Randall, MDA’s Regional Director of Fire Fighter Partnerships. “The Fire Rescue staff works so hard to raise awareness and collect financial support, while the New Hanover County community gives so generously each year. This partnership has been so important to helping countless individuals and families in need and we cannot say thank you enough.”

