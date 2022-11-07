NC middle school students win $15,000 in national STEM competition

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - Two middle school students from North Carolina were finalists in the national Broadcom MASTERS STEM competition, winning a $10,000 prize and a $5,000 prize.

Per the NC Science Fair Foundation, they were two of thirty finalists among 1,807 applicants from across the United States and its territories.

From Davis Drive Middle School in Cary, Elizabeth Shen won the $10,000 Marconi/Samueli Award for Innovation. With flower petals and the golden ratio as her inspirations, she designed a system for managing the wear and tear on a computer’s memory.

And from Metrolina Regional Scholars Academy in Charlotte, Ankit Biswas won the $5,000 Broadcom Coding with Commitment Award. Their project was focused on analyzing the carbon dioxide emissions caused by recent rocket launches.

Their schools will also receive $1,000 to benefit their own STEM programming.

“Congratulations to Elizabeth and Ankit on these incredible awards. Their success is a demonstration of the talent and capabilities of North Carolina middle school students when encouraged to explore science, mathematics, and engineering problems,” said NC Science and Engineering Fair Director Judy Day in a press release.

