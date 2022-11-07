Senior Connect
Law enforcement searching for suspect following cross-county chase

An officer with the White Lake Police Department followed the driver of a stolen pickup truck for over 50 miles.
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 5:55 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A representative from the North Carolina State Highway Patrol stated that authorities are still searching for a suspect in a chase that took place early Monday morning.

The chase began in Bladen County and ended in Cumberland County.

Per the report, an officer with the White Lake Police Department followed the driver of a stolen pickup truck for over 50 miles, with the chase coming to an end in Fayetteville.

The suspect’s vehicle ultimately wrecked into a private driveway, authorities told WECT. The passenger in the pickup truck has been placed in custody.

As of this time, the driver of the stolen vehicle is still being sought.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

