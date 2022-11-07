First Alert Forecast: timing big warmth and chill, eyeing the tropics in the transition

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens with yet another toasty November day across the Cape Fear Region. Generous sun and limited rainclouds will sponsor a lengthy period of temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Remember, sunset will come at an early 5:13 p.m.!

As cooler northeasterly breezes dig in a bit more by midweek, high temperatures should slip back to the seasonable upper 60s and lower 70s for Tuesday and Wednesday, for example. Expect a strong cold front to deliver even more substantial chill - possibly including the threat of frost - by early next week.

Amid these temperature transitions, a tropical or subtropical low pressure system is likely to hook from the Bahamas toward the Carolinas. And while many question marks surround the exact details of the evolution of this system, periods of coastal gales, rough surf, and minor tidal flooding appear probable from midweek to Veterans Day and possibly early Saturday. For now, rain chances may be described as 0 to 10% from Monday to Election Tuesday to Wednesday, 40% Thursday, and 70% Veterans Day Friday. With 2022 rain deficits of ten to twenty inches across the Cape Fear Region, any rain would be useful!

Catch your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

