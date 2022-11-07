Early morning lights amaze many in southeastern North Carolina

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Many residents in southeastern North Carolina were greeted to a light show during the early hours of Monday morning.

From speculations of an asteroid to aliens, many in the local community were not sure what they were looking at.

Per multiple NASA sources, the agency launched the S.S. Sally Ride spacecraft at around 5:32 a.m. The same sources indicated that the launch would likely be visible from areas such as southeastern North Carolina.

We have liftoff! 🚀



The S.S. Sally Ride spacecraft, named after the first American woman in space, has launched from @NASA_Wallops at 5:32am ET (1032 UTC). #CRS18 pic.twitter.com/jNWpne9aPJ — NASA (@NASA) November 7, 2022

The S.S. Sally Ride took off from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia. The craft is headed to the International Space Station to provide supplies.

Antares is ready! 🚀 We’re just 10 mins away from the launch of the Antares vehicle carrying the Cygnus spacecraft full of supplies to the @Space_Station. Launch time is now 5:32 am ET.



For those in the mid-Atlantic region, you may catch a glimpse of the rocket across the sky. pic.twitter.com/gUNCwCPDqe — NASA Wallops (@NASA_Wallops) November 7, 2022

Many viewers sent in photos and videos of what they saw, some of which can be viewed below.

Early morning lights over southeastern NC

Early morning lights over southeastern NC (Kaess Robert)

Early morning lights over southeastern NC (Clint Piner)

Early morning lights over southeastern NC (Daniel Caison)

Did you take a great picture or have awesome video? We want to see it! Click here to upload them!

You also can find See It, Snap It, Send It on the WECT News app. Just click on Sections and scroll down to See It, Snap It, Send It!

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.