Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Early morning lights amaze many in southeastern North Carolina

Many residents in southeastern North Carolina were greeted to a light show during the early...
Many residents in southeastern North Carolina were greeted to a light show during the early hours of Monday morning.(Nikki Goyne)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 10:49 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Many residents in southeastern North Carolina were greeted to a light show during the early hours of Monday morning.

From speculations of an asteroid to aliens, many in the local community were not sure what they were looking at.

Per multiple NASA sources, the agency launched the S.S. Sally Ride spacecraft at around 5:32 a.m. The same sources indicated that the launch would likely be visible from areas such as southeastern North Carolina.

The S.S. Sally Ride took off from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia. The craft is headed to the International Space Station to provide supplies.

Many viewers sent in photos and videos of what they saw, some of which can be viewed below.

Early morning lights over southeastern NC
Early morning lights over southeastern NC
Early morning lights over southeastern NC(Kaess Robert)
Early morning lights over southeastern NC
Early morning lights over southeastern NC(Clint Piner)
Early morning lights over southeastern NC
Early morning lights over southeastern NC(Daniel Caison)

Did you take a great picture or have awesome video? We want to see it! Click here to upload them!

You also can find See It, Snap It, Send It on the WECT News app. Just click on Sections and scroll down to See It, Snap It, Send It!

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention loosen prescribing...
CDC’s new opioid guidance could ease pain for patients, but it could be too late
The Nao Trinidad
Replica of 1500s Spanish tall ship to dock in Wilmington
The Oak Island Fire Department responded to a call about a fire at the Oak Island Masonic Lodge...
Officials suspect fire intentionally set at Oak Island Masonic Lodge, searching for suspect
The Wilmington Police Department and the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Department returned to...
Law enforcement units return to New Hanover Co. landfill
Drivers should be prepared for a construction project to begin along Racine Drive on Monday,...
Construction to begin on Racine Drive on Monday

Latest News

Early morning lights over southeastern NC
Early morning lights over southeastern NC
Surf City started a project that will take years to complete. They need the residents help to...
Surf City seeking help from residents to clear right of ways
There’s a new push to make sure homeowners understand where their property ends in Surf City.
Surf City seeking help from residents to clear right of ways
Novant Health is holding a hiring event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, November 10 at the...
Novant Health holding Save the Date hiring event