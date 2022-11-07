Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Cincinnati Zoo welcomes 3 orphaned manatees

Three new manatees arrive at the Cincinnati Zoo.
Three new manatees arrive at the Cincinnati Zoo.(Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden)
By Fox 19 digital staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 1:05 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) -Three orphaned manatees arrived at the Cincinnati Zoo Sunday.

Calliope, Piccolina and Soleil were in critical care at ZooTampa at Lowry Park in Florida.

The zoo says they are well enough to start their second-stage rehab care in Cincinnati.

Since 1999, the zoo has cared for more than two dozen manatees after joining with the Manatee Rescue & Rehabilitation Partnership.

Visitors wishing to see the manatees can do so this week.

Copyright 2022 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention loosen prescribing...
CDC’s new opioid guidance could ease pain for patients, but it could be too late
The Nao Trinidad
Replica of 1500s Spanish tall ship to dock in Wilmington
An officer with the White Lake Police Department followed the driver of a stolen pickup truck...
Law enforcement searching for suspect following cross-county chase
The Oak Island Fire Department responded to a call about a fire at the Oak Island Masonic Lodge...
Officials suspect fire intentionally set at Oak Island Masonic Lodge, searching for suspect
A forecast track shows the likely path of Subtropical Storm Nicole.
Hurricane watch: Subtropical storm eyes Florida, Bahamas

Latest News

Former U.S. Vice President Al Gore speaks during the COP27 U.N. Climate Summit, in Sharm...
UN chief, Gore, others give heated warnings in climate talks
An ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday admitted he had interfered in U.S....
‘Putin’s chef’ admits to interfering in US elections
Officers with the Jackson Police Department found a charred arm on the road and more of the...
Authorities: Dog found carrying human arm, head still missing
FILE - Douglas McGrath poses to promote his film "Infamous" during the Toronto Film Festival on...
Oscar, Tony-nominated writer-director Douglas McGrath dies